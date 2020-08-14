Taylor woman says racial slur was written on toy shipped by Amazon

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor woman said she received an Amazon package for her daughter’s birthday that came with offensive language written on it.

Markia Davis is getting ready for her daughter’s first birthday. And she’s received several gifts through Amazon the last few days, with more to come. However, Davis said a package she received Thursday with a Cry Babies doll inside had the word “Cry” replaced with the N-word.

“My heart started racing so fast instantly when I saw the word,” Davis said.

Davis, who used to work at Amazon’s distribution center in Romulus and recognized that the toy was packaged at that facility, said she called the company, which apologized and offered a $25 credit.

A statement from Amazon spokeswoman Leah Seay read:

“Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory. This type of act is in conflict with our code of ethics and we will take immediate action once we complete our investigation of the situation.”

Davis’ response to the person who wrote the word is, “I would have to say ... say it to my face.”

Local 4 News was not present when the package was initially opened and cannot independently verify that the word was written on the package before it was delivered.

An update on the story is anticipated to be published after Amazon completes its investigation.