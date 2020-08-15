‘MAGA Classic Car Cruise’ takes spot of cancelled Woodward Dream Cruise

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – This year’s Woodward Dream Cruise was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Another event has popped up in its place -- the “MAGA Classic Car Cruise.” It was scheduled at the original date of the Dream Cruise.

The event was planned by the Oakland County Republican Party to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Old and historic cars lined up Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Township Saturday.

“Well, it’s not that we’re trying to take over the Dream Cruise and we understand why the Dream Cruise was shut down because of sponsorships and large gatherings,” said Rocky Raczkowski.

Raczkowski, with the Oakland County Republican Party, said its their way to show support for local businesses and their part affiliation.

“Support the local businesses, support police, fire and our EMT’s and also to support the administration,” Raczkowski said. “This doesn’t have to be a controversial event.”

A different crowd gathered. Robert Jay, with Metro Detroit Political Action Network, said they have a different message.

“What we’re seeking to do here is protest the fact that they’re taking a Dream Cruise that is cancelled and now trying to brand it specifically as a Trump thing,” Jay said.

“I just want to live in a world, where we can gain trust, loyalty, peace and come together,” Dorsha Magee said. “I will keep praying for our state and the other remaining states, because change is going to come.”

