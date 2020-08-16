21-year-old woman shot amid altercation on Kentfield in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot amid an altercation in Detroit Sunday morning.

Police say at about 2:15 a.m. the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a 22-year-old woman in the 14900 block of Kentfield Street. The altercation allegedly led to a shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.