21-year-old woman shot amid altercation on Kentfield in Detroit

Woman in serious condition

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Police siren (Generic photo)
DETROIT – A 21-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was shot amid an altercation in Detroit Sunday morning.

Police say at about 2:15 a.m. the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a 22-year-old woman in the 14900 block of Kentfield Street. The altercation allegedly led to a shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640.

