1 of 2 boaters missing in Detroit River found

Robert Chiles found dead near where boat capsized

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Two boaters went missing Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile.
DETROIT – The body of one of two men who went missing after a boat capsized in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile about 7:30 p.m. Sunday has been found.

Officials said 14 people were originally onboard the boat when it turned over. Twelve were saved by a boater who saw everything happening.

Robert Chiles, 52, of Grosse Ile, has been identified as one of the missing men. His body was found about 9 p.m. Tuesday near the site of the accident, police said. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Wednesday by the Office of the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

The other missing person was identified as Stephen Rooney, 66, who is a priest of a church in Trenton. He remains missing as of Wednesday morning.

A vigil was held Monday outside the St. Joseph Parish Center, Rooney’s parish. Hundreds of people attended to honor the lives of the two missing men.

