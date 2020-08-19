Detroit seek help in finding 21-year-old Detroit man reported serious missing

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 21-year-old Dijimon Kelly, who was last seen at about 1 p.m. Monday leaving his home in the 11300 block of Whitcomb Street.

Police said Kelly’s mother reported that he was diagnosed with depression and is bipolar.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, no shoes and one sock.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.