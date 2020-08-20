Detroit Federation of Teachers approve strike vote

DETROIT – According to the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT), 91 percent of its membership approved a strike vote which would allow the union to call a strike in the event negotiations break down with the school district.

“Today the voices of over 4000 members were heard,” said DFT president Terrance Martin.

At issue is the return to school plan for the fall. Today’s vote means unless a compromise is reached there will not be in person instruction in the fall.

The DFT said more than 80 percent of its membership wants to teach remotely this fall. The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) offered in-person summer school and anticipated about 25 percent of its student population would opt for in-person instruction.

As of right now, it does not appear there will be sufficient teachers to accommodate in-person instruction.

“While we acknowledge the action taken today by the DFT, we are also confident the school board and the district in discussion with DFT will result in a safe reopening of schools,” read a statement from DPSCD.

Wednesday’s vote doesn’t mean a strike is imminent but that the union has authorized one if negotiations break down. Detroit is scheduled to return back to school Sept. 8.