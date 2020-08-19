Detroit Federation of Teachers authorizes strike vote, negotiations will continue

DETROIT – The Detroit Federation of Teachers met on Wednesday evening and authorized a strike vote, and said that negotiations will continue.

The authorization of a strike vote gives leaders of the Detroit Federation of Teachers the authority to use a possible strike as a bargaining tool.

DFT and the DPSCD are actively negotiating what the return-to-school plan will look like.

Both sides have been working toward a new contract for the 4,500 members of the DFT -- 3,500 of whom are teachers for DPSCD.

“Over the past few months our members have raised concerns regarding the District’s reopening plan,” said DFT President Terrence Martin. “Choice on whether to work remotely or in person is yet to be codified with signatures and guaranteed for all our members. It is imperative that the District puts protocols in place to protect both staff and students.”

