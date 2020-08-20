Narrow Way Cafe & Shop in Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion offers more than just coffee

DETROIT – Narrow Way Cafe opened three years ago by two brothers and a friend in the Avenue of Fashion in Detroit.

The cafe does much more than just serve up coffee. The idea for the neighborhood coffee shop all started at the church the Merritt family found 42 years ago called the Straight Gate International Church.

The church is located on Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Brothers Jonathan and David Merritt are pastors there.

“After a couple of months we saw the impact that it was having on our community of our church. We said, ‘There’s got to be a community inside of Detroit that wants this as well,‘” Jonathan Merritt said.

The Merritt brothers and their friend Sabrina Swaim opened the cafe, giving the people of the community a place to gather.

“It’s much added value and people can just leave their homes and come and have coffee,” a patron said.

The smoothies, baked goods and the coffee set the shop apart from others. But it’s real focus is bringing the community together.

The atmosphere keeps getting better. Construction has finished on Livernois Avenue and new restaurants are popping up and new customers are experiencing that part of Detroit.

