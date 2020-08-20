Parents frustrated after Anchor Bay schools switch to remote learning

ANCHOR BAY, Mich. – There are some tough lessons being learned by school districts and families who thought they had solid plans in place for the fall.

Parents in Anchor Bay just learned there won’t be in-person learning after all, and many of them are frustrated.

Initially it was decided that there would be an in-person option but during a 5 hour school board meeting Wednesday night, there were a lot of agenda items -- including a last minute change of plans from face-to-face to starting the year with remote learning only.

The district said safety is its top priority and they will continue to look for ways to implement the strongest safety measures outlined in Gov. Whitmer’s roadmap to transition to face-to-face instruction.

“We fully agree that the optimal learning environment for students is in our classrooms with our highly skilled teachers,” the district said.

But this is not just an Anchor Bay problem, it is a nationwide problem.

The Anchor Bay School Board will reevaluate its plans Oct. 2 and figure out the next steps based on how situation looks then.