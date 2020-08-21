Eastern Michigan University to require students living on campus get tested for COVID-19 before arriving

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University students living on campus this fall will have to get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) before arriving to campus.

The requirement is part of the university’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The university is working with Vault Health and its partners to give students an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test to complete in advance of their return to campus. Students won’t have to pay for the test, according to the university.

Students will have to have their results in Vault Health’s system before checking into their residential assignments. Students with a negative test on record will be allowed to check in.

Students with a positive test will not be allowed to check in. They might have to stay home. They will be contacted by the Dean of Students with the next steps.

Residence hall move-in begins on Aug. 27. Classes begin on Aug. 31.

Students with questions can contact covid@vaulthealth.com or can contact EMU testing coordinator Scott Teasdale at COVID19_Questions@emich.edu.

