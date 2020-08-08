Michigan’s Central, Eastern, Western universities to reopen without football

A big announcement in college sports Saturday -- the Mid-American Conference (MAC) has canceled its 2020 football season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- impacting multiple Michigan universities and their athletes.

It’s the first first league at college football’s highest level to make that move because of the pandemic.

All of the league presidents came together Saturday morning to vote and it was a unanimous decision to cancel fall sports.

Jon Steinbrecher was emotional but steadfast in the decision. He said it was made following the advice of medical professionals.

“There are too many unknowns to asks athletes to play,” Steinbrecher said.

Eastern Michigan University athletic director Scott Wetherbee said his student athletes are disappointed and they want to compete, but some are relieved.

He said he gave the coaches and athletes the news via Zoom and will now begin discussions on how they might compete in the spring -- but that too has many challenges associated with it.

It is unknown if other conferences will follow suit.

The presidents of the Big Ten met Saturday, but there was no vote.

