Salmonella cases across the country linked to fresh peaches

Consumers advised not to eat fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Co.

FILE - In the Sept. 1, 2006, file photo, Ally Henson, 1, and her mother Nicole Henson, 33, left, are helped by Debbie Lang, as they and other customers buy peaches at the Romeo, Mich., farm market. Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into a busy time of the year, in early May 2020, as many states still are under stay-at-home orders for residents and non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Shoppers venturing out are just as likely to come across tables of hand sanitizer and face mask-wearing produce peddlers as they are to see bushels of corn, quarts of blueberries or flats of petunias. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
DETROIT – On Friday, Michigan health and agriculture officials issued a warning telling consumers not to eat fresh, whole bagged or loose, bulk peaches supplied by California-based Wawona Packing Company and distributed to various retail locations, after linking Salmonella infections to the produce.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and several other states, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. 

Seventeen cases in Michigan have been identified as part of this outbreak, with an age range of 1-73 years and a median age of 39 years.

The patients report onset of illness between July 10 and July 25.  As of August 19, there have been 68 cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infection identified in 9 states. The investigation is ongoing, and more cases may be detected.

State and federal officials recommend discarding any fresh, whole bagged or loose peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company or returning them to the place of purchase. If people are unsure whether the peaches they bought were supplied by Wawona, they should contact the retail location where they were purchased. If consumers have any doubts about where their peaches came from, they should not eat them and throw them away. If there has been potential cross-contamination or mixing of peaches from other sources with these products, then commingled products should be discarded.

Other peaches (including frozen or canned peaches) are not known to be affected. Fresh peaches supplied by other companies are also not known to be affected.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

Questions may be directed to the MDARD Customer Service Center at 800-292-3939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.  

