Livonia Police Department releases video of crash that left officer injured

LIVONIA, Mich. – On Saturday, the Livonia Police Department released footage of a crash that injured one of its officers earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, the Livonia officer was working the midnight shift. At around 3:30 a.m. the officer was on routine patrol driving east along Plymouth Road.

Video footage of the incident showed the black Chevy Impala entered Plymouth Road from a parking lot in the area without stopping and struck with the officer’s patrol car broadside, causing it to spin, and almost flip over.

The officer was injured, but still managed to get out of the vehicle and check on the passengers in the Chevy Impala.

That officer was taken to St. Mary Mercy Hospital after the crash and has been released. The officer is still recovering at home from the injuries.

An investigation revealed the at-fault vehicle was driven by an unlicensed driver. The unlicensed driver and other passengers in the at-fault vehicle were not injured.

Police say there is no evidence that the at-fault driver was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

Local headlines