Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old girl believed to have run away from home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Jamaya Sampson, who was last seen at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Sampson walked out the front door of her home in the 19300 block of Whitcomb without permission. Her family said they’re concerned because Sampson has mentioned that she may harm herself.

Sampson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white stripes and black sandals.

Anyone who has seen Jamaya Sampson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.