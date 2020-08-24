Drunk teenage girl crashes SUV after getting into driver’s seat to flee traffic stop, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A drunk 17-year-old girl who had vomit on her shirt and fell onto the ground during a traffic stop got in the driver’s seat of an SUV and fled Pontiac police before crashing into a pole, according to authorities.

Police said they pulled over a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the area of South Roselawn Drive and Auburn Avenue in Pontiac.

The driver of the Tahoe handed his driver’s license to an officer, police said.

A 17-year-old Pontiac girl in the passenger’s seat had vomit on her shirt and appeared to be intoxicated, according to officials.

She told police there was a gun in the SUV, authorities said.

The driver was asked to step out of the SUV and over to the patrol vehicle, police said. While he was speaking to an Oakland County deputy, the girl fell out of the SUV and onto the ground, officials said.

She got back inside the SUV, slid over to the driver’s seat and sped away from the scene, according to authorities.

“I’ve got a car that’s taken off,” the deputy said into his radio. “She’s highly intoxicated. We’re going to be westbound on Auburn, southbound onto Jessie (Street).”

Police said the SUV was traveling recklessly, moving at a high speed and violating multiple traffic laws.

The girl lost control of the SUV on Jessie Street, hit an electric pole and crashed into a parked vehicle, dash cam video shows.

“She just wiped out,” the deputy said into his radio.

Medical officials were called to the scene. The girl was taken into custody and brought to McLaren Oakland Hospital for a blood draw, police said.

She is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.