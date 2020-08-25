17-year-old girl arrested for driving drunk, leading Oakland County deputies on chase before crashing

PONTIAC, Mich. – Officials said a 17-year-old girl led Oakland County deputies on a wild police chase through multiple neighborhoods on Monday morning.

Police said they pulled over a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the area of South Roselawn Drive and Auburn Avenue in Pontiac.

The 17-year-old girl was in the passenger’s seat and had vomit on her shirt and appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

A deputy asked the driver to step out of the SUV and while he was speaking to a deputy the girl fell out of the SUV and onto the ground, officials said.

She then got back inside the SUV, went into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. Police said the SUV was traveling recklessly, moving at a high speed and violating multiple traffic laws.

The girl lost control of the SUV on Jessie Street, hit an electric pole and crashed into a parked vehicle, dash cam video shows.

