Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network to hold free Narcan drive-thru event

DETROIT – The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network (DWIHN) is holding a free Narcan giveway on Monday.

Naloxone, or Narcan, rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose. The free distribution is part of International Overdose Awareness Day. The day aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma round drug-related deaths.

The free drive-thru event runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 707 West Milwaukee, Detroit Parking Lots A & B.

“Our organization is committed to all of the 75,000 individuals that it serves who struggle on a normal day, now throw in a pandemic on top of it, it’s difficult for all of us to cope on a daily basis,” said Willie E. Brooks, Jr., DWIHN President and CEO. “We still have an opioid problem in this country and we are doing all that we can to stop it. We have a robust Provider Network that has boots on the ground helping people who are struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues get into treatment and recovery. We have rolling recovery units, in the communities handing out supplies and resources. Distributing free Narcan is just one more way for all of us to save lives.”

