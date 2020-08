WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl is dead after jumping off of a pontoon boat while it was still moving Monday on Mandon Lake in White Lake Township, police said.

Police said the teen was on her friend’s boat when she jumped off the back while it was still moving. Police believe the impact of her jumping off the boat and hitting her legs killed her.

