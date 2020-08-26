4 first responders placed on leave after 20-year-old Southfield woman declared dead, later found alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Four medics have been put on leave after a 20-year-old woman was declared dead and then found alive hours later.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee made the announcement and took everyone through the events that led up to the woman being brought to a Detroit funeral home.

Twenty-year-old Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition. Her godmother said she was with Beaucamp when she was pronounced dead and held her in her arms.

“Ten minutes after I prayed, I begin to feel a slight pulse,” she said.

That’s when she told a family member to get the paramedics as they were leaving.

“She was breathing somewhat normal. I’ve been a nurse now for 38 years. So from all indication she was breathing somewhat normal, they told me it was because of the medication,” Beaucamp’s godmother said.

Menifee said two firefighters and two emergency crew members are on paid administration leave, but he said they did everything right.

“The family’s attorney, Jeffrey Feiger, has made several grossly, inaccurate statements, which I would like to address today. The most alarming inaccurate statement is that a Southfield police officer placed Ms. Beauchamp in a body bag. That’s absolutely untrue,” he said.

Menifee said crews arrived at about 7:34 a.m. at the Southfield home. At 7:35 a.m., life saving procedures were initiated three separate times for 30 minutes. Each time, there were no signs of life. Menifee said Southfield police arrived at about 8:07 a.m., and at 8:09 a.m., they announced that Beauchamp was dead and a physician was notified.

“All I can say was that my God has worked a miracle,” said Beauchamp’s godmother.