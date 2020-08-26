Four teens break into Walled Lake Central High School through unsecured roof hatch, police say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four teenagers broke into Walled Lake Central High School through a roof hatch early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm at about 1:17 a.m. at the school in Commerce Township. Officials discovered four males at the scene -- two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds.

The teens -- from Commerce Township, Clarkston, Livonia and Grosse Pointe Farms -- had allegedly entered the school through a roof hatch that had not been completely secured. Officials say the group was in possession of a fire extinguisher that they removed from the school.

One of the teens reportedly injured his leg after jumping off of the roof of the school. Officials say the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment and his vehicle was impounded.

The remaining three teenagers have been released by police pending further investigation, officials said.

