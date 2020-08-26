Watch live: Detroit to unveil collage of COVID-19 victims

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is set to unveil a collage image with the faces of 900 of the city’s COVID-19 victims.

The city was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus in March and April. Overall, the Detroit Health Department reports 13,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,507 deaths related to the disease since March.

The collage of victim’s faces will be used during the memorial drive on Monday, Aug. 31, Mayor Mike Duggan’s office said. Families of victims had been encouraged to share photos for the collage.