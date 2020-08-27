Detroit police locate 7-year-old boy who walked away from his home

DETROIT – UPDATE 8:43 p.m.: Police said the 7-year-old boy has been found safe. The original article is below.

Police want help finding a missing 7-year-old boy who walked away from his home.

Kendryck Newburn was last seen by his guardian at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 11900 block of Laing in Detroit.

Police describe the boy as being 4 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. He has a thin build, medium-brown complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and gray and blue velcro sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

