Bishop International Airport to utilize Smart Helmets to measure temperatures, facial recognition

FLINT, Mich. – Authorities with Bishop International Airport in Flint announced Friday it will be the first airport in the United States to utilize Smart Helmets.

The Smart Helmet, developed by Italian company KeyBiz, can detect the temperature of multiple people, run facial recognition, license plate recognition and scan QR codes. The airport said photographs can be uploaded directly to the helmet itself to allow officers to scan and detect specific faces.

READ: A closer look at facial recognition technology

The Smart Helmet’s uses an AI module for processing thermal images, augmented reality displays, communication sensors and advanced aerospace technology. The airport said it will initially be using it as an additional layer of protection for our passengers against COVID-19, but other capabilities will be utilized.

KeyBiz’s Smart Helmet has already been deployed in multiple airports outside of the United States, including Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport in Rome -- one of the busiest airports in Europe. Video of how the helmet is being utilized in Rome can be seen here.

Bishop Airport officials said once a helped detects someone with a temperature above 100.4 Fahrenheit, the officer will accompany them to the ticket counter of the airline they are/were flying to advise an agent or manager of their finding to determine if the passenger will be able to fly or denied boarding.

If the individual with an elevated temperature is not a passenger, they will be asked several questions to identify if they came in contact with others and be asked to leave the terminal building.

In both situations, the information will be recorded for any potential contact tracing.

“This device is a game-changer. It has the ability to perform several functions -- including detecting the temperature of multiple people at a distance of up to 21 feet with precision accuracy,” said Bishop Airport director Nino Sapone. “The helmet is the first mobile platform of its kind, allowing our Police Officers the flexibility to walk the terminal building and randomly screen both incoming and outgoing passengers.”