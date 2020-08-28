Detroit Tigers game postponed as players join social justice protest

DETROIT – Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, there have been several days of unrest.

There have also been several sports teams sitting out, in solidarity, to protest the shooting. The Detroit Tigers joined that movement on Thursday night.

Both teams, the Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, had meetings on Thursday and each decided not to play.

As for the Tigers, it was an emotional meeting that left the skipper happy they decided not to play.

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire explained how the team spoke up about why it was important for the team to protest the shooting by not taking the field.

“Honestly, it was so emotional in there. I don’t know if we could’ve played baseball,” Gardenhire said.

Gardenhire, who managed in Minneapolis for years, said he knows the importance of social justice in Detroit.

Hannah Haynes went downtown with a group of friends and was glad to hear the Tigers were the latest team to shine a light on racial injustice in America.

It was the Detroit Lions canceling practice on Tuesday that began a domino effect leading to boycotts in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and other sports.

The plan is for the Tigers to play a doubleheader, two seven-inning games at 1 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Detroit Tigers issued the following statement:

“The Detroit Tigers fully respect the decision of our players and coaches to not take the field for tonight’s game. We stand behind them and appreciate the sincerity of the process and their conversations. This decision comes as we think of all those who are victims of injustice and inequality. Tonight, we join others from across sports to reflect, unify and channel our energy towards a cause that should be vital to all: equality.”

