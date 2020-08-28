Intense rain overnight causes floods across Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit saw its share of rain, fallen trees, power outages and floods overnight

Residents in Royal Oak near 13 Mile Road and Main Street were reliving a nightmare -- all their basements flooded six years ago in a historic flooding and had to deal with flooding again Friday morning.

Residents said they are considering legal action against the city due to the repeated flooding.

Multiple cars were seen stranded in flooded streets.

You can watch Priya Mann’s full story in the video above.