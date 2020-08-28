DTE Energy: Thousands of power outages reported in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Storms have knocked out power to thousands in Southeast Michigan on Friday, and more bad weather is expected through the evening.
As of 9:45 a.m., more than 11,500 DTE Energy customers were without power. DTE reported 254 crews in the field.
- DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it
- Live Michigan Radar
- Latest weather alerts
- StormPins
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties until 10:15 a.m. today, and for Wayne County until 11 a.m.
We are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms today, and that will be most likely through the late afternoon and evening. We will have this stationary front wandering about Metro Detroit through the day and more moisture moving up from the south keeping our rain and thunderstorm chances alive pretty much all day.
Safety Tips During a Storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines.Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.