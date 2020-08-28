DTE Energy: Thousands of power outages reported in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Storms have knocked out power to thousands in Southeast Michigan on Friday, and more bad weather is expected through the evening.

As of 9:45 a.m., more than 11,500 DTE Energy customers were without power. DTE reported 254 crews in the field.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties until 10:15 a.m. today, and for Wayne County until 11 a.m.

We are under a Slight Risk for Severe Storms today, and that will be most likely through the late afternoon and evening. We will have this stationary front wandering about Metro Detroit through the day and more moisture moving up from the south keeping our rain and thunderstorm chances alive pretty much all day.

