Multiple vehicles stuck on flooded roads in Detroit

DETROIT – Intense rains led to fallen trees, power outages and flooding overnight -- and the rain threat hasn’t finished yet.

For many people, the morning drive was a nightmare. Some drivers tried going through rising waters and their vehicle got stuck.

Many vehicles, including a UPS truck and a semi truck got stuck in the road because of the rising waters.

Local 4′s Tim Pamplin was reporting in Detroit, along the Dearborn border where he saw several cars submerged.

“Stay out of the water if you ain’t got a big enough truck,” a driver said.

There were many people helping others who had become stuck in the water.

