Police looking for suspects in double fatal Fourth of July shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating suspects involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit on July 4.

The shooting happened at 12:55 a.m. in the 8300 block of Homer Street. The victim’s vehicle is a white Dodge Durango, and the victim was traveling on Homer Street.

Police said the victim pulled over and three unknown vehicles passed them. Someone inside one of those vehicles, a newer model dark-colored Ford Escape, began firing shots.

Five occupants were shot. Maria Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, was killed. Francisco Gonzalez Sr., 40, was struck and transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Three male victims, ages 9, 12, and 15, were treated for nonfatal injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Task Force at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for the fatal shooting. If you have information contact the FBI Tip line at 1(800) Call-FBI or the FBI Detroit Field Office at (313) 965-2323.

