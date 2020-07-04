Detroit police investigate quintuple shooting that killed 1, injured 4

DETROIT – Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that killed one and injured four others..

Police lights blocked off an intersection in the 8300 block of Homer Street in Detroit to investigate the shooting.

According to authorities, at about 1 a.m., someone shot at a family of five while they were inside their white Dodge Durango as they left a family BBQ.

A 39-year-old woman was killed. A 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are in critical condition. The other two victims are boys, ages 12 and 9. They are expected to survive.

“They were traveling Westbound on Homer when they noticed that several cars were driving behind them. Like they were trying to get past them,” said Detroit police Capt. Derrick Maye. “They pulled over to the side of the road to let the vehicles get by. Maybe a 2014 GMC Arcadia, a Burgundy Chevrolet Malibu and a darker color SUV, drove past. We believe the darker color SUV is the one that fired shots into the vehicle.”

Police are looking for security cameras and speaking for witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident or the three vehicles is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Read more: