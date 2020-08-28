75ºF

Watch live: Trump gives campaign speech from New Hampshire

23.8 million viewers watched final hour of Thursday’s Republican convention

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NEW HAMPSHIRE – President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

The Nielsen company says that 23.8 million viewers watched the final hour of Thursday’s Republican convention on television, when Trump gave his acceptance speech on the White House grounds.

