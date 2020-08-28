Watch live: Trump gives campaign speech from New Hampshire
23.8 million viewers watched final hour of Thursday’s Republican convention
NEW HAMPSHIRE – President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in New Hampshire.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
The Nielsen company says that 23.8 million viewers watched the final hour of Thursday’s Republican convention on television, when Trump gave his acceptance speech on the White House grounds.
