Pumachug restaurant in Clawson experiences what it’s like to have a grand opening during a pandemic

CLAWSON, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been hard on restaurants -- but imagine trying to get a restaurant off the ground during the pandemic.

It’s been a longer journey than expected for a new restaurant in Clawson called Pumachug. The owners thought the biggest obstacle would be explaining the significance of its name.

The biggest hurdle ended up being how to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

“It’s been quite a journey,” owner Tyler Williams said.

Tyler and Andrea Williams took a leap nine months ago by not just leasing the corner property on 14 Mile and Main in Clawson, but expanding it for their vision of a restaurant.

It was tough enough to do a massive remodel while keeping their career day jobs and then two months later COVID-19 hit. There’s still some final touches needed, but they’re finally getting a glimpse of their hard work.

“It’s been a lot like our wedding day ... Making sure everything is just right,” Andrea Williams said.

In addition to surveying the community for input on the menu, the owners made a point to build some Clawson history into the place.

They plan on opening the store next week, possibly on Wednesday.

