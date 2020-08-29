72ºF

Cliff Robinson, former Portland Trail Blazers star dies at 53

NBA star’s death confirmed Saturday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Cliff Robinson.
DETROIT – Former Portland Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson has died. He was 53.

Robinson’s death was confirmed by the UConn Huskies on Saturday.

He played for the Detroit Pistons from 2001 to 2003. Robinson spent 19 seasons in the NBA.

In addition to playing for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers, he was also with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during that period.

