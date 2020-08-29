Cliff Robinson, former Portland Trail Blazers star dies at 53

DETROIT – Former Portland Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson has died. He was 53.

Robinson’s death was confirmed by the UConn Huskies on Saturday.

He played for the Detroit Pistons from 2001 to 2003. Robinson spent 19 seasons in the NBA.

In addition to playing for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers, he was also with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during that period.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for more details.

Read More: Sports News

The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Clifford Robinson.#LegendsForever pic.twitter.com/fxOqlfLXIA — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) August 29, 2020

Longtime NBA player and UConn star Clifford Robinson has died at age 53 https://t.co/HLDNOuT79s — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 29, 2020