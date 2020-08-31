A very different Ford Fireworks display takes place Monday

DETROIT – The Ford Fireworks is a Metro Detroit tradition that needed to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally scheduled for June but will now take place Monday as a special televised-only event.

RELATED: 2020 Detroit Ford Fireworks are TV-only event on Monday, won’t be viewable Downtown

Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company wants to remind everyone that the biggest change this year is location. The show will not happen over the Detroit River in Downtown Detroit.

In order to encourage everyone to stay home and watch on Local 4 -- the location is a secret.

Every year, the show continues to grow. Michaels said the 2020 Ford Fireworks is 25% larger than last year’s event.

The 2020 Ford Fireworks can be seen 8 p.m. on Local 4 or online at ClickOnDetroit.com

