Watch live: Trump holds news conference ahead of trip to Kenosha

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the White House on the eve of his scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wis.

The mayor there has asked the president to stay away, fearing it will increase the unrest there, following two deaths that occurred during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The news conference begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Live Coverage