Watch live: Trump holds news conference ahead of trip to Kenosha

Kenosha mayor asks president to stay away from city fearing visit will incite more violence

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks at an airport hanger at a rally a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is holding a news conference at the White House on the eve of his scheduled trip to Kenosha, Wis.

The mayor there has asked the president to stay away, fearing it will increase the unrest there, following two deaths that occurred during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The news conference begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Read more: Ailing Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

