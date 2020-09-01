$2,500 reward offered for information on shooter who targeted Detroit officers

DETROIT – Detroit police and the US Marshals are searching for a person wanted in connection with a shooting targeting officers that happened on the city’s west side around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 27.

During the shooting officers from the 8th precinct were shot at by an unknown person inside a white Kia while investigating outside a motel on Telegraph near 6 Mile Road.

Investigators believe the person in the Kia was involved. He is described as Black, has long dreadlock braids, was wearing a black shirt, orange shorts, brown shoes and armed with a long gun.

The US Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260. You can also contact the US Marshals Tip Line at 313-234-5656.

Crime News