Detroit aims to expand Eastern Market with new residential, retail space

DETROIT – After struggling for decades, the area surrounding Eastern Market has slowly but surely made a comeback.

The city of Detroit is aiming to take a major step and bring more new development to two sites along the Dequindre Cut.

READ: 2000 Division in Detroit’s Eastern Market to be renovated, used as modern office space

With its popular sheds and food choices, Eastern Market is billed as the nations oldest continuous marketplace. Now, it’s becoming a trendy place to live and work.

The city of Detroit owns a vacant parcel at 1923 Division. The city plans to make it a more livable neighborhood by asking developers to build a 20 to 30 unit housing development there.

Deputy Director of Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department Julie Schneider said it’s not going to be entirely a high-rent district.

“At least some of the units being set aside for affordable housing in Eastern Market as we’ve seen rents increasing over the years it’s very important that this development be inclusive of that,” Schneider said.

Just steps away is a 3.5 acre parcel at 1540 Wilkens Street, owned by the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC). Officials want to see a four story building with a multi story parking deck.

“We hope to see proposals for food manufacturing district tight along the lives of so many of the other activities currently seen in the Eastern Market,” Schneider said.

READ: More local news reports