Detroit families still looking for justice after serious hit-and-run during Sunday Funday event that injured 3

DETROIT – Police are still looking for the person responsible for seriously injured three people in a hit-and-run during a Sunday Funday event in Detroit.

The incident happened in July and the victims, along with their family members, are still looking for answers.

“I don’t even remember going to the Sunday Funday that day. I just remember waking up like four days later in the hospital with a cast on my leg,” Antonio Hardy said. “People telling me what happened and showing the video of me on the ground hit by a car. I’ve never been hit by a car before.”

Hardy was struck during a Sunday Funday event on July 27 while watching cars perform donuts. Police said an inexperienced female driver lost control of her vehicle and fled the scene after the incident.

“She shouldn’t have been doing it. She didn’t know what she was doing. They told her that before she did it,” Hardy said.

Hardy is optimistic about his recovery with his leg injury. The other victims weren’t as fortunate. One man now has permanent brain damage.

“Not only did you hurt my brother, you hurt two other people and you hurt their families. We’re not mad at you, just turn yourself in and do what’s right,” said Hardy’s sister, Kenyata Coklow.

“Out of it all, I’m just blessed to see another day. I’m praying this healing process goes faster than what it’s going so I can get back to my normal day. Whoever hit me, you’re gonna do what you want but I hope you do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Hardy said.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. You can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

