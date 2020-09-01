MSU Report: More than 40 people may have known about Nassar, Strampel crimes

EAST LANSING, Mich. – New information is coming to light in the sexual assault scandals at Michigan State University involving two prominent members of the staff.

The high-profile cases involving Larry Nassar and William Strampel led to a shakeup of leadership at MSU and internal investigations.

According to MSU’s investigation, many people knew about the allegations and according to MSU’s investigation many followed the policies that were in place at the time.

As part of its investigation required by the Office of Civil Rights, Michigan State University identified 42 employees who were told about sexual discrimination complaints made against Nassar and his former boss Strampel.

According to MSU, 34 people followed the guidelines in place or there wasn’t enough evidence to prove they didn’t.

Of the 8 people who didn’t, including former president Lou Anna K. Simon, are no longer with the university and their lack of action was noted in their files. There is no mention of any violations rising to the level of being criminal.

READ: Judge dismisses charges against former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon

Even more notable is the results of the “Know More At MSU” campus-wide survey from March. Of the 15,000 responses, 13 percent of undergraduate women reported being a victim of sexual assault. While 27 percent of undergraduate women reported having been sexually assaulted at some point in their career at MSU.

Overall, sexual harassment was most prevalent with almost 66 percent of undergraduate women reporting being a victim and half of graduate or professional women.

The survey did show that certain groups, women, people with disabilities, bisexual and transgender people are more likely now to report sexual violence.

READ: MSU housing students frustrated with new plan to hold all classes online