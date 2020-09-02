Detroit police want help identifying man accused of assaulting a 67-year-old on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery that happened on the city’s west side.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 22 at 6:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of West Chicago. A 67-year-old man was involved in a car crash with the driver of a white Ford Taurus while pulling into a gas station.

Police said when the 67-year-old man got out of his vehicle to assess the damage he was confronted by a man. Words were exchanged and the man physically assaulted the 67-year-old. The victim is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. He was wearing a red and white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white gym shoes. He was driving a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313 596-5240 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

READ: More local crime reports