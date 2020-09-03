Detroit police search for person in connection with hate crime on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for an individual in connection with a hate crime on the city’s east side.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15. A home surveillance camera showed the individual “spray painting ethnic intimidating language on the front walkway of a residence and on street signs nearby,” according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.

Police said the person then left and it is unclear which direction they took.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

Detroit police are searching for a person they say spray painted ethnic intimidation language on the city's east side. (WDIV)