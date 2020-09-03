Groups call for Detroit police chief James Craig to resign, want police department defunded

DETROIT – Representatives from multiple Detroit organizations called for Detroit Police chief James Craig to resign and for the department to be defunded.

The organizations want the police funds to go elsewhere to deal with social issues. They also decired the federal law enforcement’s presence in the city and chief Craig’s cooperation with that.

Groups like the Green Light Black Futures Coalition and Community Movement Builders are angry about Detroit police breaking up a protest on Aug. 23 with tear gas and 42 arrests.

They also believe the police shooting of Hakin Littleton was unnecessary force. Nedra Daher of the Democratic Socialists of America wants an alternative.

Craig put out a statement that read, in part, “I’m excited that they want me to resign because it further illustrates the disconnect that they have with the people in the city of Detroit.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said, “Chief Craig has the kind of job approval ratings politicians only wish for. I think he is doing an outstanding job and we haven’t seen any looting or fires every other major city has seen.”

