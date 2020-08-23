Multiple arrests made during Detroit protest against increased presence of federal agents

DETROIT – Multiple people were arrested during a protest against Operation Legend in downtown Detroit Friday night.

The group, Detroit Will Breathe, organized the protest to speak out against federal agents who were sent by President Donald Trump’s administration to assist with increasing gun violence.

Between 70 to 100 people gathered to block Woodward Avenue between John R Street and Grand River.

Around midnight police gave several warnings before using tear gas to clear the crowd.

There is no word on how many people were arrested.

Operation Legend in Detroit