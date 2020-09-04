Boyfriend calls 911, confesses to killing girlfriend in Springfield Township, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Oakland County deputies said a 60-year-old woman was found dead Thursday in a Springfield Township home after the woman’s 50-year-old boyfriend confessed to killing her.

According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man called 911 at about 5:52 p.m. and reported that he killed his girlfriend before hanging up.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the woman, believed to be the man’s live-in girlfriend, lying on the floor. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man confessed to the killing again when deputies arrive, the press release read.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A .380 semi-automatic gun, believed to be the weapon, was found on a table in the basement.

The man was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges. He is expected to be arraigned Friday or Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Deputies said the motive is unknown.