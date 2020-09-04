Drunken driver killed in crash with utility pole in Bedford Township, police say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Toledo man who was driving drunk and speeding Friday died when his car left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole in Bedford Township, according to police.

Officials said David C. Smith, 39, of Toledo, was driving a black 2002 GMC Envoy at 1:08 a.m. Friday on Dean Road east of Crabb Road.

Smith was heading east and drove off the north side of Dean Road, striking a mailbox, police said. He got back on the road and continued east before leaving the roadway again, according to authorities.

The Envoy went into a ditch, overturned and crashed into a utility police, officials said.

Monroe County medics and Bedford Township firefighters responded, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was the only person in the Envoy.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.