MSP launches Citizen Advisory Council website

DETROIT – The Citizen Advisory Council has been created to give people a closer look at what’s going on with the Michigan State Police department.

“One of the things that we’ve been working on our strategic plan was trying to be a little bit more transparent,” said Lt. Mike Shaw.

Lt. Shaw, with Michigan State Police, said the solution has been found with a brand new site on the world wide web.

“What our recruiting efforts are traffic stop data,” Shaw said. “What we’re doing as far as our strength report and things like that -- all of our non-confidential policies and procedures are also on this website,” added Lt. Shaw.

The newly launched site will now give you one place to all that data. Rather than having to fish for it for on multiple web pages.

“A lot of this information was out there already, but it wasn’t in a spot where you know the public could just go to one page and kind of see,” said Lt. Shaw.

The goal is to improve overall police relations, giving the people the power to hold MSP officers and the department accountable.

“We get our power from the people, so to speak, you know the people give the police the power to do what they want, or them,” Shaw said. “This is an opportunity to do that. This Advisory Council, this is another opportunity for us to reach out to them, kind of see what we’re doing, the hits and misses and going forward to becoming a better department for for the state and for the people the state of Michigan.”

You can take a look at the Michigan State Police transparency and accountability page here.