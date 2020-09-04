Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Sheldon Road in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in a hit-and-run on Sheldon Road between Six Mile Road and Tournament Drive in Northville Township.

Police said emergency responders tried to save the victim at the scene but couldn’t.

A 911 caller first reported the crash about 11:38 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses described the vehicle traveling from Six Mile Road south on Sheldon Road before the crash, police said. The vehicle was described as a white or silver sedan last seen traveling south on Sheldon Road toward Five Mile Road. Evidence at the scene indicates there is damage to the vehicle, police said.

The Northville Township Police Department with the assistance of accident investigators from the Michigan State Police have an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this deadly hit-and-run contact the Northville Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 248-349-9400.

