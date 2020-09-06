Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions, NFL insider reports

Published: September 6, 2020, 8:34 am Updated: September 6, 2020, 9:00 am

DETROIT – Washington Football Team free-agent running back Adrian Peterson, 35, is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to an insider with the National Football League.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport, an American sportswriter, pundit, and television analyst who primarily covers the NFL Tweeted about the deal writing, “Adrian Peterson lands in Detroit.”

Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after two seasons.

