64ºF

Local News

Adrian Peterson signing one-year deal with Detroit Lions, NFL insider reports

Athlete spent two seasons with Washington Football Team

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Sports, Football, National Football League, Detroit, Lions, Detroit Lions, Metro Detroit, Sports in Detroit, Adrian Peterson, Free-agent
Football
Football (2018 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Washington Football Team free-agent running back Adrian Peterson, 35, is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to an insider with the National Football League.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport, an American sportswriter, pundit, and television analyst who primarily covers the NFL Tweeted about the deal writing, “Adrian Peterson lands in Detroit.”

Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after two seasons.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit for the latest sports headlines.

More: National and local sports coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: