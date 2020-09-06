55ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Demonstrators celebrate federal judge’s ruling on 100th day of protesting in Detroit

On Saturday, activist group Detroit Will Breathe held a protest outside Detroit Police Headquarters in response to a federal judge’s order issued Friday that temporarily bars police from using certain tactics against protesters.

President Trump to visit mid-Michigan Thursday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in mid-Michigan on Thursday, one day after former vice president and Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden plans to visit the state.

Why experts say this weekend is ‘make or break’ in battle against COVID-19 heading into fall

The threat of the coronavirus is looming over Labor Day weekend and public health experts say this could be a “make or break” moment as fall arrives. Gatherings over Memorial Day and the Fourth of July both led to increased cases.

Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 106,215; Death toll now at 6,534

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 106,215 as of Sunday morning, including 6,534 deaths, state officials report. Michigan reported 80,678 recoveries on Saturday.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm with increasing clouds Sunday 🌤️

