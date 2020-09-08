57ºF

First day of school in Michigan: Follow updates here

Students, parents, teachers begin school year virtually

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Parents weigh in on needed supplies to help students succeed in virtual learning
It’s the first day of the fall school semester Tuesday in many Michigan school districts.

Usually, it’s a time of celebration, meeting new friends and getting used to a new classroom and teacher. This year, everything will be quite different for a lot of Michigan students, teachers and parents as children stay home for virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will be following any and all important updates to the start of school right here on ClickOnDetroit.

If you would like to share your experience returning to school this year, please do so here:

Resources:

Follow school start updates here:

