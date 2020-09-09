Dearborn police search for man in connection with stolen cellphones

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are investigating after cellphones were reported stolen Sunday at a kiosk at the Dearborn Fresh Supermarket in the 13000 block of Colson Street.

The incident was captured on video.

“It is important that anyone able to identify this individual contact the Dearborn Police Department. Crimes of this nature have an adverse impact on not only the retailers, but our community as well," said Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.